WR dilemma: Start Jordy Nelson over Odell Beckham

Let's be real -- this is pretty much a win-win situation here. We should all be so lucky as to have this dilemma. But for as great as Beckham has been over the past couple of months, I'm all about the guy who's done it longer and has a lot more at stake this week. Sure the Lions defense isn't a particularly friendly matchup, but with the division title on the line and a potential first-round bye, I like the Packers offense to find a way to make things happen.