WR dilemma: Start Jordy Nelson over Odell Beckham

It's all come down to this. One final set of Fantasy Football Audibles to help you to a championship. Using the SAP Player Comparison Tool, you can match up some of fantasy's top options to help you decide which ones can lead you to victory!
At the start of this season, it would have been crazy to suggest starting Ryan Tannehill over Colin Kaepernick. My, how things have changed. Kaepernick has been one of the bigger disappointments of the season while Tannehill has started to show improvement. Add to this the fact that the Dolphins quarterback has a far better matchup against the little-to-play-for Jets than the 49ers do against the lots-to-play-for Cardinals and it makes sense that you'd like to rest your fantasy hopes on sunny South Beach.
Let's be real -- this is pretty much a win-win situation here. We should all be so lucky as to have this dilemma. But for as great as Beckham has been over the past couple of months, I'm all about the guy who's done it longer and has a lot more at stake this week. Sure the Lions defense isn't a particularly friendly matchup, but with the division title on the line and a potential first-round bye, I like the Packers offense to find a way to make things happen.
It's a matchup of veteran tight ends -- a position whose inconsistency has drawn the scorn of many a fantasy enthusiast in 2014. If it sounds like I've written that line nearly every week this season, you're probably right. The biggest concern is that Witten and the rest of the Cowboys starters won't play four quarters with Dallas having little opportunity to change its seeding this week. Meanwhile, the Chargers need a win to secure their playoff berth. Look for Philip Rivers to throw to his favorite target plenty this week.