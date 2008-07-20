WR DeSean Jackson agrees to terms with Eagles

Published: Jul 20, 2008 at 03:57 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -Wide receiver DeSean Jackson and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed on a four-year contract Sunday night, leaving only one draft pick unsigned by the team on the eve of training camp.

Jackson was the second of Philadelphia's two second-round picks. Defensive tackle Trevor Laws, chosen No. 47 overall, remains unsigned.

The speedy Jackson is expected to report to Lehigh University with the rest of the rookies and some veterans on Monday. Jackson should give the Eagles an immediate boost on special teams. He returned six punts for touchdowns in three seasons at California.

Jackson, listed at 5-foot-11 and 178 pounds, also will compete for the No. 3 spot at receiver. He caught 162 passes for 2,423 yards and 22 TDs in 36 games at Cal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson suffers concussion in first half vs. Texans

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans after suffering a concussion in the first half.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 2: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 2 Sunday.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 2 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud (right shoulder) active vs. Colts

Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud (right shoulder) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.