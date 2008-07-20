WR DeSean Jackson agrees to terms with Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -Wide receiver DeSean Jackson and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed on a four-year contract Sunday night, leaving only one draft pick unsigned by the team on the eve of training camp.
Jackson was the second of Philadelphia's two second-round picks. Defensive tackle Trevor Laws, chosen No. 47 overall, remains unsigned.
The speedy Jackson is expected to report to Lehigh University with the rest of the rookies and some veterans on Monday. Jackson should give the Eagles an immediate boost on special teams. He returned six punts for touchdowns in three seasons at California.
Jackson, listed at 5-foot-11 and 178 pounds, also will compete for the No. 3 spot at receiver. He caught 162 passes for 2,423 yards and 22 TDs in 36 games at Cal.