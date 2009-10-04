WR Bowe back for Chiefs; Giants without DL Canty

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe was back in the lineup Sunday against the New York Giants after missing last week's game. Right tackle Ikechuku Ndukwe went from starter to inactive in just one week and was one of eight players not dressed for the Chiefs.

Ndukewe didn't play well against the Philadelphia Eagles last week and was replaced in practice by Ryan O'Callaghan, who was signed Sept. 7 after being released by the New England Patriots.

Also inactive for the Chiefs were running back Dantrell Savage and tight ends Jake O'Connell and Brad Cottam.

The Giants listed wide receiver Domenik Hixon among their inactives, along with defensive lineman Chris Canty and running back Danny Ware. Cornerback Aaron Ross missed his fourth consecutive game with a hamstring injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

