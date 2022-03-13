Around the NFL

WR Allen Robinson likely to draw interest from Browns, Jets, Lions and Raiders

Published: Mar 13, 2022 at 05:33 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Wide receiver ﻿Allen Robinson﻿ is coming off a disappointing season with the Chicago Bears, but it doesn't seem to be dissuading would-be suitors.

The New York Jets, Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders are among the teams who could be "in the mix" to sign Robinson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. Rapoport added the Cleveland Browns are also a team to watch.

Unsurprisingly, all four of the teams mentioned are wide-receiver needy clubs.

Robinson, who has shined for the most part in his eight-season NFL career despite often sub-par quarterback play, has three 1,000-yard seasons on his resume and from 2019-2020 had 200 catches for 13 touchdowns and 2,397 yards with the Bears. The 28-year-old had 38 receptions for 410 yards and a touchdown in 2021, each of those statistics his worst showings through his career outside of a one-game 2017 campaign.

Though Robinson had a hamstring injury that limited him to 12 games in 2021, he never got going at any point in his fourth and likely final campaign in Chicago.  

Having started his career with four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and following that up with a quartet of campaigns with the Bears, Robinson is poised to join a third team.

The 2015 Pro Bowler would likely take on the No. 1 role with the Jets, complimenting ﻿Corey Davis﻿ and Elijah Moore and would look to help along another 2021 first-round QB in Zack Wilson a season after playing with ﻿Justin Fields﻿, who was also a 2021 first-rounder.

Joining the Lions would also likely present a No. 1 role, though ﻿Amon-Ra St. Brown﻿ emerged as a burgeoning talent at the close of his rookie season. Robinson would also have the chance to play twice a season versus the Bears.

As for the Raiders, Robinson could potentially be the final piece in turning the Las Vegas receiving corps into an excellent one as it currently features tight end ﻿Darren Waller﻿ and standout slot receiver ﻿Hunter Renfrow﻿. It would also give Robinson the chance to play with ﻿Derek Carr﻿, who would be far and away the best and most statistically accomplished QB of Robinson's career.

The Browns might be the most intriguing potential landing spot, as Robinson would join a talented roster that's also welcoming wideout ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ and likely saying farewell to ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿.

Months after concluding a frustrating season, Robinson can look forward to an offseason in which opportunity abounds.

