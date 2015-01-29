Wounded Warriors meet ex-NFL players in Super Bowl week event

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • KING-TV in Seattle featured Wednesday night's charity game at Phoenix's Shadow Mountain High School that featured a Wounded Warriors team against retired NFL veterans as part of Super Bowl XLIX week.
  • The Associated Press reported on a Boston University study that showed former NFL players who started before the age of 12 showed more thinking problems later in life.
  • HealthDay announced a new eye-tracking method that might help spot concussions, created by Dr. Uzma Samadani.
  • X2 Biosystems announced it was awarded a U.S. Army contract to evaluate field readiness the military's concussion management system.
  • Time reported that on scientist and author Ainissa Ramirez, who believes helmets would be safer if they were made of keratin, the same substance in rams' horns.

