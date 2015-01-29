Wounded Warriors meet ex-NFL players in Super Bowl week event

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- KING-TV in Seattle featured Wednesday night's charity game at Phoenix's Shadow Mountain High School that featured a Wounded Warriors team against retired NFL veterans as part of Super Bowl XLIX week.
- The Associated Press reported on a Boston University study that showed former NFL players who started before the age of 12 showed more thinking problems later in life.
- Phoenix New Times featured the wide range of concussion research for football being conducted in the Super Bowl XLIX host city.
- The Sporting News reported on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who recently surprised four kids from the Camp Hometown Heroes project that helps children whose parents have died in military service.
- A Winnipeg Free Press columnist criticized wide receiver Austin Collie for attempting a comeback in the CFL after suffering at least four concussions in the NFL.
- HealthDay announced a new eye-tracking method that might help spot concussions, created by Dr. Uzma Samadani.
- X2 Biosystems announced it was awarded a U.S. Army contract to evaluate field readiness the military's concussion management system.
- Time reported that on scientist and author Ainissa Ramirez, who believes helmets would be safer if they were made of keratin, the same substance in rams' horns.
- WISH-TV in Indianapolis reported that a bill in the Indiana Senate would expand its concussion bill to include youth sports outside of school.
