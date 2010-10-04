Wounded birds: Eagles' Vick, McCoy both suffer rib injuries

"I told him: 'Don't take no hits like that. We can't afford you taking hits,"' Jackson said. "He's just trying to make things happen."
Vick didn't listen, and he ended up with a rib cartilage injury that may force him to miss at least Philadelphia's next game at San Francisco.
A league source tells NFL Network insider Michael Lombardi that Vick will be sidelined a week at the minimum and probably two.
Later Monday, the Eagles' official site reported that Vick told Virginia Beach's WXTG Radio 102.1 that he didn't expect to miss more than two weeks.
"There is some cartilage damage up in there and a small fracture up in there, so maybe a week, maybe two weeks," Vick said. "We'll have to see. I've got some cartilage damage up in there, in the upper area of my ribs. I just have to work through it. I've always been a quick healer. It won't be no more than one, two weeks hopefully. Hopefully."
Vick was injured late in the first quarter. He took two hard hits, getting sandwiched between Kareem Moore and DeAngelo Hall after a dazzling 23-yard run to the Redskins 1 that was negated by a holding penalty.
Kevin Kolb came in and was 22 for 35 for 201 yards with a touchdown and interception. The offense was dynamic with Vick in there. But Kolb hasn't had much success, leading the Eagles to just 15 points in five quarters.
"I think he'll be fine," Reid said. "I think everybody has confidence in him and you go in and play well."
If Vick can't play, Kolb gets another chance to prove he can be the No. 1 quarterback. Kolb began the season as Donovan McNabb's successor, but lost his job when he sustained a concussion in Week 1 and Vick played exceptionally well in his absence.
"I'm a competitor and I want to play," Kolb said. "I want to win. It's vital for our season and for our team right now to go out and win next week and I hope I get the opportunity. But we'll see what happens with Mike's injury and what the situation is and then we'll go from there."
Reid wouldn't rule Vick out, but it would seem unlikely he could play given the painful nature of his injury. Reid said Vick doesn't have any broken bones, though the cartilage between his second and third rib might be cracked.
"He's sore, he's sore," Reid said. "It's up high in that second and third rib. And that's what it is and you have ligaments and you have cartilage up there."
Vick wasn't the only one hurt against the Redskins. Running back LeSean McCoy broke a rib during the first half but played through it. His status also is uncertain.
The Burlington County Times reported Monday that the Eagleshave contacted the Buffalo Bills about the availability of RB Marshawn Lynch.
Lynch, 24, has 37 carries for 164 yards for the 0-4 Bills this season, and is sharing carries with veteran Fred Jackson and rookie C.J. Spiller.
Also injured for the Eagles were Pro Bowl cornerback Asante Samuel and wide receiver Riley Cooper, who both sustained mild concussions.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.