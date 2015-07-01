Would you be in favor of a Pittsburgh Super Bowl?

Despite the overwhelming concerns about weather, snow removal and transportation, the Super Bowl in New Jersey/New York went off without any major glitches. Perhaps it even opened the door for more cold weather cities to come on board.
Minnesota will be the next with a chance to dazzle in 2018, marking another iconic franchise outside of the south and west that had a chance to bring in the big game.
The Steelers are one of the game's stalwarts and, coincidentally, they recently presented an application to host during meetings in May for the 2023 Super Bowl. The team announced its request on Wednesday.
Though the organization is not guaranteed a bid opportunity, it would be fascinating to think of a true cold weather Super Bowl right off the river at Heinz Field. They would have an official opportunity to make their case in 2018 should they be named a finalist.
Pittsburgh has, without question, one of the best game-day atmospheres in the NFL and the stadium crowns a budding downtown area that has always been a favorite of mine.
Putting on a coat in order to walk from one good restaurant to another isn't much of a problem, and any chills incurred might be eased by the excitement of a true, brutal cold-weather Super Bowl.
In New Jersey, it was nearly 50 degrees prior to kickoff. Don't we owe it to ourselves to see a game that's 10 degrees and windy?
