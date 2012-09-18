Would the Cleveland Browns draft Matt Barkley?

Here's the most overused statistic of the week: Only three teams that have started 0-2 have gone on to win the Super Bowl. Don't bother with Googling it; your teams are 1993 Dallas Cowboys, 2001 New England Patriots and 2007 New York Giants. You'll notice two of those teams are somewhat recent, so it's not all doom and gloom for the six franchises currently 0-2.
In some ways, you could say these teams have it better (sorry, Jim Harbaugh) than the rest. Not only are those teams still alive for the Super Bowl, they have a leg up in the race to be No. 1 in the 2013 NFL Draft. (In which our Bucky Brooks still believes Matt Barkley is the best college quarterback.)
And without further ado ...
