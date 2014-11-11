Would Michael Vick return to Jets for another season?

"Listen, man, I know we are talking about something that's so farfetched right now that I can't even see," Vick said. "Like I said: I like it here in New York, it's been great, but I can't predetermine or make a decision on what's going to happen, because the minute you start setting your sights on something or wanting something too much, then if it doesn't happen for you, then it's a big disappointment.