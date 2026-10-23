'Would have been nice one time to come over on a Monday': Steelers race to acclimate to Paris

PARIS -- A bleary-eyed Aaron Rodgers stepped to the lectern in a Paris hotel on Friday morning, fresh off a seven-hour flight. As the "home" team for the first-ever game in France, the New Orleans Saints arrived on Monday. The Steelers took a different approach, choosing a travel plan that mirrored their 2025 trip to Dublin, Ireland.

"I played in three countries now, and each of them we've left on Thursday early evening," Rodgers said. "Would have been nice one time to come over on a Monday."

While the Saints adjusted to the time change over the course of many days, the Steelers will try to expedite that process. The game will kick off about 55 hours after their arrival.

"I think getting acclimated has its advantages," Rodgers said. "Obviously, there's 'science' behind coming later in the week. I've been a part of three international games. Came on Thursday night, arrived Friday morning every time. We're 1-2, so I don't know what that says."

If the Steelers win on Sunday, their travel plans will be a non-story. If they lose, it's sure to prompt questions.

In Pittsburgh, the Steelers front-loaded their week of preparation and modified practice times to try to give players more sleep ahead of the trip. Once the plane landed in France around 9:30 a.m. local time, they planned to hold their normal "mock game" practice on Friday at Stade de France, with the goal of activating the player's central nervous systems. However, with heavy rain and winds in the area, that plan was scrapped in place of a walk-through in a hotel ballroom.

"It's really personal preference," McCarthy said when asked about the decision to arrive on Friday. "I think there's variables -- where you live, how you train, where you're going, the youth of your team, how old your team is. I think when you look at all those things, you make a sound decision. I don't think there's a right or wrong.

"Hell, I'd like to be in France for a week, because I've never been here before. But I think you do what you feel is best to win the game. When the schedule came out, you know, playing in Tampa and then coming back to a division game, next week with Cleveland. You look at all those things."

Players were encouraged to avoid naps so they're tired enough to sleep through the night on Friday and Saturday night. Tight end Pat Freiermuth joked that his caffeine intake will be "significantly" higher than normal. It worked in Ireland last year. Will it again?

"I don't know if my body was on (schedule in Ireland). We were just playing through a lot of emotion," Cameron Heyward said. "Ireland brought a great energy. I think Paris will as well. I think about just doing everything possible, whether it's cold or hot tubs. You name it. But it's a grind to get there."

The first game in Paris represents another step in the NFL's ongoing international efforts. Rodgers said that he had a "lot of fun" during the trip to Ireland last year and "it's nice to be part of the first game in France."

"The league has a pretty far reach," Rodgers said. "And if there's more coin to be made, you know they're going to look into it."

Others admitted they'd have been more content to play their games in the States.

"I really don't like traveling to play football outside the U.S.," DK Metcalf said. "But you know, it's kind of in our job description right now. This is my second time here. I've been here already and seen all the attractions, so I'm here for a business trip."

Meanwhile, the ongoing demonstrations in France have called into question the NFL's decision to proceed with the game. Those critical of the decision included T.J. Watt's wife, Dani. She posted on social media: "Tell me how this makes sense???"

Watt himself was a bit more diplomatic.

"We're very fortunate to have the security system that we do, to have security everywhere," Watt said. "I feel like they're taking care of us so far."

Students who are frustrated with the condition of their high schools began protesting last month. Others, including some labor unions, have joined the demonstrations to express their frustrations with the cost of living and rising fuel prices. Most of the protests have been peaceful. However, last weekend, a shopping hub was targeted by looters and the Place de la République was the site of violence.

More demonstrations are planned for Saturday. Several parts of town are expected to be restricted. The Stade de France, the stadium where the game is to be played, is north of the city center, about four miles from where the most significant protests took place last weekend.

"I definitely think that the NFL is alert to what's going on," Rodgers said. "This game means a lot to the NFL. If it was unsafe, then I'm sure we wouldn't be here."

McCarthy echoed a similar sentiment.

"It's my responsibility to always be aware of anything that surrounds our football team, definitely in tune," McCarthy said. "I think the NFL and the local government and everybody involved has done an excellent job communicating. We're very confident our experience here is going to be very positive."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.