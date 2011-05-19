Worthy recipients: NFL folks who deserve statues in their honor

Published: May 19, 2011 at 12:20 PM

Former Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's recent complaint that he doesn't have a statue in front of Staples Center in Los Angeles got me thinking about which people in the NFL merit that type of tribute.

I came up with the following team-by-team rundown, using my own rules:

Arizona Cardinals

Their history includes the Chicago and St. Louis Cardinals, but it makes no sense to have statues of players from those teams (even the Hall of Famers) outside of a stadium located in Arizona. For now, the only statue that should be displayed outside of University of Phoenix Stadium is already there: The one of the late Pat Tillman.

Atlanta Falcons

Deion Sanders began his Hall of Fame career with the Falcons and spent a significant part of his multi-team career in Atlanta, so he gets a statue. So does former standout linebacker Tommy Nobis, the first player ever drafted by the Falcons. I know some of you would like to see a vote for Michael Vick, who was one of the most iconic figures in Atlanta sports history. But there are too many negative connotations from his arrest for involvement in a dog-fighting ring while he was a Falcon.

Baltimore Ravens

The most obvious choices are Ray Lewis and Ed Reed. The coach and architect of the Ravens' lone Super Bowl team, Brian Billick and Ozzie Newsome, should have statues, too, as should Hall of Famer-to-be Jonathan Ogden. Of course, the franchise already pays tribute to the city's previous NFL franchise, the Colts, with a statue of Hall of Famer Johnny Unitas. They could also have statues of fellow Hall of Famers John Mackey, Raymond Berry, and Gino Marchetti. I realize the Baltimore Colts' history is the official property of the Indianapolis Colts, but this is my list and these are my rules.

Buffalo Bills

Their statue collection should come from a fairly cut-and-dried list of Hall of Famers, including Bruce Smith, Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas and Marv Levy. O.J. Simpson gets left off because that statue would symbolize more about wrongdoings than his tremendous accomplishments on the field. Non-Hall of Fame picks here: Jack Kemp, Andre Reed, Darryl Talley and Fred Smerlas.

Carolina Panthers

They're still working on their statue-worthy history, but if anybody might be deserving at this point it would be Julius Peppers.

Chicago Bears

It's so hard to pick from the laundry list of Hall of Famers from this franchise's ultra-rich history, but here are some musts: George Halas, Sid Luckman, Doug Atkins, Dick Butkus, Gale Sayers, Walter Payton, Mike Singletary and Mike Ditka.

Cincinnati Bengals

The only choice here is Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz. Ken Anderson maybe is a deserving non-Hall of Famer. Sorry, Chad Ochocinco.

Cleveland Browns

This is another team with a healthy number of bronze busts in Canton, Ohio. Some musts from that list: Newsome (yes, he's in two cities), Jim Brown, Paul Brown, Otto Graham, Paul Warfield, Lou Groza and Bill Willis.

Dallas Cowboys

Yet another club loaded with Hall of Famers, and one, Tom Landry, already is honored with a statue outside of Cowboys Stadium. Others who are deserving: Roger Staubach, Bob Lilly, Tex Schramm, Randy White, Tony Dorsett, Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin. Also deserving are a couple of non-Hall of Famers: Our own Gil Brandt, who had a major hand in helping to build all of those great Cowboys teams of the 1970s, and Jimmy Johnson, who brought Dallas back to life in the early 1990s.

Denver Broncos

Their short Hall of Fame list (John Elway, Floyd Little, Shannon Sharpe and Gary Zimmerman) makes this one fairly easy. Owner Pat Bowlen is deserving, too, as is Mike Shanahan for winning two Super Bowls in the late '90s with Elway.

Detroit Lions

Some excellent choices can be made from their long list of Hall of Famers, especially Bobby Layne, "Lem" Barney, Barry Sanders, Joe Schmidt and Dick LeBeau. A non-Hall of Famer vote goes to Alex Karras.

Green Bay Packers

Where do you start with this team, which already has statues for Vince Lombardi and Curly Lambeau in front of Lambeau Field? Bart Starr, Ray Nitschke, Paul Hornung, Jim Taylor, Don Hutson, and Reggie White are among the more defining Hall of Fame players. A couple of others who are Canton-bound and deserve statues: Brett Favre and Mike Holmgren.

Houston Texans

As their history is being written, it would make sense to honor some Houston Oilers history outside of Reliant Stadium in the form of statues of Earl Campbell, Warren Moon and Bruce Matthews. I realize the Oilers history belongs to the Tennessee Titans, but, again, my list and these are my rules.

Indianapolis Colts

It's a short list so far: Peyton Manning, Tony Dungy and Bill Polian.

Jacksonville Jaguars

They're a work in progress.

Kansas City Chiefs

Founding owner Lamar Hunt already has a statue. Len Dawson, Willie Lanier, Hank Stram and Derrick Thomas are other defining Hall of Famers for this franchise.

Miami Dolphins

They already have a statue of Don Shula outside of Sun Life Stadium and one of Dan Marino inside. I would add Bob Griese, Larry Csonka and Paul Warfield (yes, he gets two).

Minnesota Vikings

Some obvious ones here: Bud Grant, Fran Tarkenton, Alan Page and Carl Eller.

New England Patriots

The team is still in the midst of its greatest era, but that shouldn't stop statues being made for Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and Robert Kraft.

New Orleans Saints

Like the Patriots, this is a franchise currently enjoying its greatest history. Let's start with statues for Drew Brees and Sean Payton.

New York Giants

With two franchises sharing the same stadium, a statue collection could get a little crowded, but it should be no problem displaying them in separate areas. For this Giants, the list has some obvious Hall of Famers, including Y.A. Tittle, Frank Gifford, Sam Huff and Lawrence Taylor. A non-Hall of Famer vote goes to Bill Parcells, Phil Simms and Michael Strahan.

New York Jets

The Jets' statues won't take up much room outside of a shared stadium. All you need are three: Joe Namath, Weeb Ewbank and Don Maynard. It's not your time quite yet, Rex Ryan.

Oakland Raiders

Among the Hall of Famers who are obvious for statues from this organization are Al Davis, John Madden, Gene Upshaw, George Blanda, Fred Biletnikoff, Dave Casper, Howie Long and Marcus Allen (even though his Raiders career was spent in Los Angeles, I am invoking an in-state rule that keeps his statue with the others). Non-Hall of Famer statues go to Ken Stabler, Tom Flores, Jim Plunkett and Tim Brown.

Philadelphia Eagles

The defining names on the Hall of Fame list are Reggie White (yes, he gets statues in Philly and Green Bay), Chuck Bednarik, Steve Van Buren, Tommy McDonald and Bert Bell. Two familiar names that aren't Hall of Famers but are deserving nonetheless: Donovan McNabb and Andy Reid.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Art Rooney has a statue outside of Heinz Field. He should have plenty of Hall of Fame company from a list that includes Terry Bradshaw, Joe Greene, Franco Harris (whose "Immaculate Reception" is captured in a statue at Pittsburgh International Airport), Jack Lambert, Lynn Swann, Mike Webster (who could be snapping to Bradshaw), Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher and Rod Woodson. A non-Hall of Famer to be considered: Jerome Bettis.

San Diego Chargers

The Hall of Fame list, which includes Dan Fouts and Kellen Winslow, is short enough to make for a workable collection of statues outside of Qualcomm Stadium. And here are non-Hall of Fame statues that should be there: Don Coryell, John Hadl and Junior Seau.

San Francisco 49ers

Hall of Famers Bill Walsh, Joe Montana, Steve Young, Ronnie Lott and Jerry Rice are the obvious picks here. Dwight Clark also deserves a statue for "The Catch" alone.

Seattle Seahawks

Hall of Famer Steve Largent.

St. Louis Rams

Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk, plus Kurt Warner, Isaac Bruce, Orlando Pace, and Dick Vermeil (all the key cogs of "The Greatest Show on Turf"). I'm leaving Los Angeles out of it because just as I did with the Cardinals, as there is something about the geographic distance that doesn't work for me.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Hall of Famer Lee Roy Selmon, and non-Hall of Famers Jon Gruden, Derrick Brooks, Warren Sapp, John Lynch and Ronde Barber.

Tennessee Titans

Best suggestion for a team with such a brief, but interesting, history is a statue commemorating the "Music City Miracle" play -- Frank Wycheck's lateral to Kevin Dyson -- that provided an improbable win over the Bills in a wild-card playoff game after the 1999 season. Looking for Oilers? See: Texans.

Washington Redskins

The list is highlighted by a couple of Hall of Fame coaches, George Allen and Joe Gibbs, and should include a few players: Sonny Jurgensen, John Riggins and Darrell Green. Non-Hall of Famers on the list are Doug Williams and Joe Theismann.

Follow Vic Carucci on Twitter @viccarucci.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Week 17's biggest decisions: Zac Taylor wisely managed bizarre finish in Bengals' win over Chiefs

The Next Gen Stats team evaluates several of the biggest NFL decisions from Week 17, including Zac Taylor's fourth-down strategy in the bizarre finish to Chiefs-Bengals.
news

Joe Judge defends tenure after Giants drop to 4-12: 'This ain't some clown show organization'

Following New York's embarassing Week 17 loss to the Bears, Giants coach Joe Judge gave an impassioned defense of his rocky tenure with the organization.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz not blaming bout with COVID-19 for slow start in loss to Raiders

A stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list robbed Carson Wentz of valuable practice time entering Sunday's game against the Raiders, but the Colts QB made sure to not make any excuses following his subpar play in Indy's Week 17 loss.
news

Aaron Rodgers plans to play in Week 18 vs. Lions despite Packers clinching No. 1 seed in NFC

The Packers have wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a week to spare. Despite nothing to play for while dealing with a fractured pinkie toe, MVP frontrunner Aaron Rodgers doesn't plan to sit out the entirety of the season finale.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW