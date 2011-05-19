Worthy recipients: NFL folks who deserve statues in their honor

Deion Sanders began his Hall of Fame career with the Falcons and spent a significant part of his multi-team career in Atlanta, so he gets a statue. So does former standout linebacker Tommy Nobis, the first player ever drafted by the Falcons. I know some of you would like to see a vote for Michael Vick, who was one of the most iconic figures in Atlanta sports history. But there are too many negative connotations from his arrest for involvement in a dog-fighting ring while he was a Falcon.