Workplace conduct comes into focus at NFL Annual Meeting

The meeting opened with a notable absence -- Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who is receiving treatment following his arrest for impaired driving. He has been replaced at these meetings by his oldest daughter, Carlie Irsay-Gordon. Irsay-Gordon and her two sisters have frequently accompanied their father to meetings in recent years and all hold roles with the team. Now, Irsay-Gordon, who has declined comment at the advice of her father's lawyers, has taken her father's spot. Goodell indicated that he will wait to see if Irsay will face charges related to the prescription medication found in his car at the time of his arrest before determining whether and how he will be disciplined.