Workout wonder Hill suddenly under the scouting microscope

To assess his overall understanding of passing-game concepts and defensive coverage, coaches will put him on the blackboard to measure his overall football knowledge. In addition, coaches will teach him a few simple concepts and see if he is able to retain and process that information on the field. If he is able to execute and implement those concepts while simultaneously digesting information from a shifting defense, Hill will earn high marks from evaluators for his adaptability and football acumen. For teams employing complex systems predicated on post-snap adjustments from receivers based on coverage or blitz, Hill's ability to adjust on the fly will be a critical factor in his overall grade.