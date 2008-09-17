Working the wire: Pick up these RBs under the radar

With two weeks of the NFL season in the books, my ongoing quest to find "this year's Earnest Graham" has led me to some running backs that are not even starters on their own teams. If this strikes you as strange, just remember -- Graham was not a starter at this time last year, either. In fact, the best waiver selections are often players who were not starters at the time they were claimed. Sure, sometimes players like Kerry Collins and Brian Griese are worth claiming merely because they now have a starting job. But more often than not, a player's potential upside is the key factor. That's why I ask myself, when evaluating potential waiver selections, whether I can envision a scenario (e.g. an injury) where that player becomes a useful fantasy player in the near future. With that in mind, here are my recommendations heading into Week 3.