Work to do: Belichick finds kinks in Patriots' dominant victory

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The most productive offensive game in the New England Patriots' 52-year history drew the same old analysis from coach Bill Belichick.
The new NFL Network series,
"A Football Life", premieres Thursday, Sept. 15 at 9 p.m. ET with Bill Belichick wired for sound for an entire season for the first time by NFL Films.
Some good, some bad.
Belichick found some room for improvement after Tom Brady threw for a career-best 517 yards and the offense piled up a franchise-record 622 in Monday night's 38-24 season-opening victory over the Miami Dolphins.
"We had the ball on the 1-yard line ready to score a touchdown and we end up getting knocked out of field-goal range and couldn't get a field goal before the half," Belichick said Tuesday.
He didn't like the ending of the game either.
"We really weren't able to close out the game at the end of the game with a couple of first downs that we could have made," he said. "The good thing was, offensively, whenever Miami scored or started to change the momentum of the game a little bit, our offense was able to come back and drive the ball and score points and change that momentum around, so that was great."
With Brady operating out of the no-huddle for much of the game, the Dolphins couldn't always make the substitutions they wanted or set up their defense the way they would have liked.
"It's great that we could take advantage of it, but those opportunities won't always be there," Belichick said. "I'm sure as teams get more experienced with their communication and get further into the season, you'll see less and less of that.
"We're just trying to keep ironing out all the little details, and that's really across the board. It's offense, defense, special teams. There are always things on every play, even good plays, that a lot of times aren't done quite properly and had the (opposing) defense or the offense been in (a) different play or done things a little bit differently, then we would have had a problem."
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press