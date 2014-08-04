Word around camp: RGIII learning to take control

[Empty Body]
Ravens TE Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder) downgraded to out for Monday's game vs. Saints
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been downgraded to out with knee and shoulder injuries. The All-Pro TE has been Lamar Jackson's favorite target this season, leading the team in receptions (42), receiving yards (488) and touchdowns (five).
