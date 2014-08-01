Word around camp: Moreno making slow recovery

Our analysis: Marcas Grant touched on this competition in a recent Training Camp Notebook concluding that both Denver backs are extremely talented, but that it really comes down to which runner gets the best opportunity--and is able to make the most of it. Coach Fox reiterated this notion, confirming that there is quite a backfield battle brewing in the Mile High City and that the preseason will ultimately determine who wins the job. Although Anderson seemed to have an early lead, it's now Hillman who has pulled ahead for the No. 2 gig behind Montee Ball. This is one we'll have to keep tabs on throughout the preseason. Whoever wins out will serve as a handcuff to Ball and if the second-year back with immense potential should falter early, perhaps Hillman or Anderson will see an increased workload as the season wears on.