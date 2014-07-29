Word around camp: Cam Newton's best camp

» Joe Philbin: "I think he's more consistent. I didn't really like his first run today in the team run period. We kind of mentioned something to him in a nice manner and then I thought later on, a couple of runs today, he was really decisive, really quick and explosive. I think the extra weight, again, we haven't seen him matched up a ton yet in pass protection in the blitz against the linebackers, but I think that's going to bear fruit for him too. He's stronger, he's more physical. That should hopefully help (him) break a couple of tackles as well."

Bill Lazor: "It's hard for me to talk about what has happened in the past, but I can tell you that Lamar, I think, has a chance to be a really good player in this league because I think he has a good mix of, number one, being a space player, having the ability to use his speed. I had a chance to see that all spring and now it's probably two days into seeing him with pads. Now, I've watched the video, but what I saw a couple of days ago, our first day in pads, I really like the way he ran the ball. In our short-yardage situations, I thought he got downhill. If he'll put those things together, I think he's got chance to be a real productive player."