Woody Johnson: We will get 'more targets' for Geno

The Jets were fined $100,000 on Tuesday over a slip of the tongue by Woody Johnson. Have the owner's latest public comments offered another potential hint about New York's next big move?
Speaking at a charity event in Manhattan on Wednesday, Johnson sounded like an owner who still views quarterback Geno Smith as an important part of the Jets' future.
"He's going to mature," Johnson said of Smith, according to the New York Post. "He's not going to be making rookie mistakes anymore and he's not going to be making sophomore mistakes anymore, hopefully. If he can carry over the way he finished last year, when he played against the Dolphins (in the season finale) he played OK. So if he can keep that going we're good. We're going to get him more targets."
Johnson's comments about getting Smith "more targets" is particularly interesting. Amari Cooper and Kevin White are two receivers expected by many draft pundits to go in the top 10. The Jets, who own the sixth pick, have been consistently linked to Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota.
General manager Mike Maccagnan already added a target when he acquired Brandon Marshall in a trade with the Bears in March. The Jets appear to be well-stocked at receiver with Marshall and Eric Decker on the outside and Jeremy Kerley manning the slot. Second-year tight end Jace Amaro also showed promise as a rookie. That said, it's hardly impossible the Jets could want more.
As for Smith, he remained confident of his place on Wednesday.
We'll see about that.
