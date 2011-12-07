Woodson back at Packers practice, expected to play vs. Raiders

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Cornerback Charles Woodson returned to practice Wednesday on a limited basis for the Packers, another sign he's making progress while recovering from a concussion.
Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Woodson's limited participation Wednesday was part of the protocol a player must complete before returning to action. McCarthy also said he expects Woodson to play this Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.
Packers guard Josh Sitton has been ruled out because of a knee injury, and offensive tackle Chad Clifton continues to sit out with hamstring and back issues. The status of inside linebackers A.J. Hawk and Desmond Bishop is unclear; McCarthy said Hawk is closer to returning than Bishop. Both have calf injuries.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press