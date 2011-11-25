Woodley wants to play vs. Chiefs, but Steelers say otherwise

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not counting on LaMarr Woodley to be able to play this weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team source said Friday.
The team believes the hamstring injury Woodley sustained Week 8 against the New England Patriots will not keep him out an extended period of time, but any hope of the linebacker playing this Sunday night is ambitious.
Woodley, who has been listed as day-to-day throughout the week, is pushing to play and hasn't been ruled out by the Steelers. The source said, however, Woodley is being advised to rest another week.