Woodley still limited by hamstring, might miss Steelers-Ravens

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers linebacker LaMarr Woodley remained limited in practice Thursday, and his status for Sunday's showdown with the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens is questionable.
Woodley, who's undergoing aggressive treatment for his strained hamstring, said he'll be a "game-time decision."
Woodley injured the hamstring during the third quarter of last Sunday's 25-17 victory over the New England Patriots. He said Thursday that he's taking it slow and hopes the late kickoff Sunday night will give him a little more time to heal.
The Steelers haven't announced who will replace Woodley if he can't go, though rookie Chris Carter filled in against the Patriots.
Woodley turned 27 on Thursday and was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month after racking up 7.5 sacks in October, the second-highest total in one month in team history.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press