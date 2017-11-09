Wonderwall, Trade Calls, and Koh can't locate Chicago at all!

The NFL Fantasy LIVE crew assembles to discuss the latest news including Teddy Bridgewater activated by the Vikings (7;46), Vontae Davis being cut by the Colts (11;08) and PatriotsChris Hogan's likelihood of playing Sunday vs. Devner. The team talks Trade calls and selling TY Hilton (21;57) and gives you their deep sleepers for the week (25;10). Don't miss Matt Harmon drinking out of a mug with his own name on it and the slightly more important news that Dez Bryant is expected to be limited in practice (59;44). As always, they close out the show with a round of Daily Daps (64;34). Like, subscribe and download!