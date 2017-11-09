Wonderwall, Trade Calls, and Koh can't locate Chicago at all!

The NFL Fantasy LIVE crew assembles to discuss the latest news including Teddy Bridgewater activated by the Vikings (7;46), Vontae Davis being cut by the Colts (11;08) and PatriotsChris Hogan's likelihood of playing Sunday vs. Devner. The team talks Trade calls and selling TY Hilton (21;57) and gives you their deep sleepers for the week (25;10). Don't miss Matt Harmon drinking out of a mug with his own name on it and the slightly more important news that Dez Bryant is expected to be limited in practice (59;44). As always, they close out the show with a round of Daily Daps (64;34). Like, subscribe and download!
Published: Nov 09, 2017 at 06:57 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
Bears HC Matt Nagy: Everyone will know 'when it's the right time' to play Justin Fields
The Bears' aggressive trade for coveted QB prospect Justin Fields instantly cultivated a buzz unfamiliar to the franchise in years. Naturally, everyone wants to know when Fields will take the field. Matt Nagy shares that enthusiasm, but the question isn't one he's ready to answer.