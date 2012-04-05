Wonderlic scores, other draft info is confidential, Goodell says

Published: Apr 05, 2012 at 05:31 AM

LSU's Morris Claiborne is widely considered the top defensive back prospect in April's draft. He's also the main figure in a recent media controversy surrounding his reportedly low score on the Wonderlic test.

Casserly: Wonderlic woes

Morris Claiborne reportedly struggled on the Wonderlic Test. Will this impact his draft stock? Charley Casserly weighs in. **More ...**

Numerous NFL figures have since come out to publicly dispute the value of the test scores -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ronde Barber said Wednesday he doesn't "think it really translates into the football IQ" -- and now NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has circulated a memo, obtained by NFL Network's Albert Breer, to all 32 teams, reminding them to keep certain draft information confidential or face "significant discipline."

"As we near our annual college player draft, please be reminded that certain information obtained during preparations for the Draft, including personal and family details, results of drug tests, scores on the Wonderlic test, and the like, are strictly confidential for club use only and are not to be disseminated publicly under any circumstances," Goodell wrote. "Disclosing this confidential information about draft-eligible players to the public can be extremely damaging to players, clubs and the league.

"Bear in mind that the publicly disclosed information is frequently inaccurate, incomplete or misleading, and often results from an effort of an individual to advance a self-interested goal. What is lost in the pursuit of that goal is concern for the reputation and well-being of the young men who have worked so hard to reach their own goal of becoming an NFL player and concern for the reputation of the NFL and our game.

"You should be reminded that disclosure of inappropriate private or confidential information concerning draft-eligible players is conduct detrimental to the league and will be met with significant discipline when a violation can be established. Please ensure that all members of your club who have access to such information understand their obligations and take steps to prevent its dissemination."

The Wonderlic test is used by NFL teams to try to gauge a prospect's intelligence, problem-solving ability and cognitive skills. League rules prohibit officials from disclosing the results.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

