Woman in Reuben Foster case to recant DV accusations

Published: Apr 25, 2018 at 01:58 PM

The former girlfriend of Reuben Foster plans to recant claims of domestic violence against the San Francisco 49ers linebacker.

Elissa Ennis released a statement to the media Wednesday via her attorney, in which she claims that she can prove Foster did not cause her injuries from an alleged February incident that led to Foster's arrest on Feb. 11.

"[Foster] did not strike her, injure her or threaten her," Ennis' attorney, Stephanie Rickard, said in a statement. The statement claims that Ennis' injuries "were the result of a physical fight with another woman, and that Foster tried to end his relationship with Ennis after he learned of the fight.

"She was extremely upset and told him if he broke up with her she would 'trash his career,'" Rickard said.

Foster is facing three felonies charges from the Santa Clara (Calif.) County District Attorney's Office stemming from an alleged attack on his girlfriend -- domestic violence with an allegation that he inflicted great bodily harm; forcefully attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime; and possession of an assault weapon. Foster was formally charged April 12.

Rickard told NFL.com on Wednesday night that she plans to submit the statement to the Santa Clara DA on Thursday and will also make available a video of the incident that supports Ennis' claims.

The Santa Clara DA's Office told NFL.com on Wednesday it will not comment on the Foster case.

This week, 49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters that the team would release Foster if the allegations against him were proven true.

"We do feel like patience is the right approach right now, that we are going to learn things through this legal process," Lynch said. "But I do want to be very clear, abundantly clear, that if these charges are proven true, that if Reuben did indeed hit this young lady, he won't be part of our organization going forward."

In addition to the criminal charges, Foster is subject to potential NFL discipline under the league's personal conduct policy, which mandates a six-game suspension for a first-time domestic violence offense.

Foster's next court date is scheduled for Monday.

