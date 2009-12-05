Woman files temporary restraining order vs. Ravens LB Suggs

Published: Dec 05, 2009 at 08:16 AM

BALTIMORE -- A woman has taken out a temporary restraining order against Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs.

The document was filed in District Court of Maryland on Friday. The order dictates that Suggs cannot abuse, contact or enter the residence of the woman, pending a court hearing Dec. 11.

There is no arrest record for Suggs. Ravens spokesman Kevin Byrne said the team is "aware of the situation" and has "discussed the matter with Terrell."

The news was first reported by ABC2News.

Suggs has been sidelined since hurting his knee during a Nov. 16 game against the Cleveland Browns. He is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Green Bay Packers because of the injury.

