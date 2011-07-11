Woman dropping contempt of court claim vs. Owens

Published: Jul 11, 2011 at 12:08 PM

A lawyer for the mother of Terrell Owens' child says the NFL star has paid the child support he owes, so the mother is dropping her attempt to hold him in contempt of court.

Melanie Paige Smith had filed court papers June 20 in Atlanta, saying the wide receiver had refused to pay the full $5,000 a month in child support he owes.

Her lawyer, Randall Kessler, has now filed papers to dismiss the request that Owens be held in contempt. The court documents state that Owens has now paid the child support for June and July.

Kessler said Monday that's he's glad the matter has been resolved.

Owens, from Alexander City, Ala., is second all-time in NFL receiving yards with 15,934. With the Bengals last season, he caught 72 passes for 983 yards and nine touchdowns. He is a free agent and can't sign with a team until the NFL lockout is resolved.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins on Tyler Huntley fumble: 'He should've never been in that situation'

Baltimore RB J.K. Dobbins was emphatic that he should've had the ball in his hands when Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley's ill-fated sneak ended up in the grasp of Bengals defensive lineman Sam Hubbard and was returned for the game-winning score in the Bengals' 24-17 Divisional Round triumph.

news

Bengals' Sam Hubbard on game-winning fumble return: 'You can't replicate a feeling like that in life'

With the Baltimore Ravens at the 1-yard line with a chance to take the lead a few minutes into the fourth quarter, the Bengals defense changed the course of the AFC wild-card game when it forced a fumble and defensive end Sam Hubbard took it all the way back.

news

The First Read, NFL Divisional Round: Biggest immediate question for advancing and eliminated playoff teams

In this week's edition of his First Read, Jeffri Chadiha reveals the biggest immediate question for the seven teams that have secured a spot in the Divisional Round and the five teams eliminated on Super Wild Card Weekend so far.

news

NFL Divisional Round schedule announced

The NFL announced on Sunday night the upcoming schedule for the Divisional Round.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE