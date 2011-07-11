Woman dropping contempt of court claim vs. Owens

A lawyer for the mother of Terrell Owens' child says the NFL star has paid the child support he owes, so the mother is dropping her attempt to hold him in contempt of court.
Melanie Paige Smith had filed court papers June 20 in Atlanta, saying the wide receiver had refused to pay the full $5,000 a month in child support he owes.
Her lawyer, Randall Kessler, has now filed papers to dismiss the request that Owens be held in contempt. The court documents state that Owens has now paid the child support for June and July.
Kessler said Monday that's he's glad the matter has been resolved.
Owens, from Alexander City, Ala., is second all-time in NFL receiving yards with 15,934. With the Bengals last season, he caught 72 passes for 983 yards and nine touchdowns. He is a free agent and can't sign with a team until the NFL lockout is resolved.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.