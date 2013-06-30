Woman arrested for alleged jewelry robbery of Shaun Rogers

New York State Police say they've arrested a woman wanted for a string of high-end jewelry thefts in Florida. One of the victims allegedly was New York Giants defensive tackle Shaun Rogers.
Police said Saturday that Subhanna Beyah was arrested on fugitive from justice charges in Queens. Detectives from the Miami Beach Police Department asked the New York State Police on Thursday to help locate Beyah.
Breer: Who's really in charge?
When it comes to building an NFL roster, hierarchies vary from team to team. Albert Breer reveals all 32 power structures. More ...
Beyah was arraigned early Sunday in Queens on the fugitive warrant. She was in custody and not immediately available for comment.
Police say the 25-year-old was wanted for multiple larcenies involving stolen jewelry and cash. In March, Rogers reported $400,000 worth of missing jewelry from a hotel safe in Miami. Rogers signed with the Giants during the 2012 offseason, but he spent the entire season on injured reserve due to a blood clot in his left calf. He re-signed with the Giants in February.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.