Woman arrested after allegedly asking Titans' Williams for bribe

Titans wide receiver Damian Williams was the target of an extortion attempt, according to police who arrested and charged an Antioch, Tenn., woman Monday, The Tennessean reported.
Shelley Anne David, who filed a domestic assault complaint against Williams earlier this month, was charged with one count of extortion and held on bond. Police say David, 22, tried to take $5,000 from Williams, the Titans' second-round pick in last year's draft.
The arrest came when Williams met David in an area parking lot, where she was to receive a $5,000 cashier's check from the receiver. After the handoff was made, David was taken into custody by undercover officers. She's currently being held on bond.
"Damian Williams, in the presence of detectives, placed a phone call to Shelley David this morning and arranged for a meeting," Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron told The Tennessean. "David received a $5,000 cashier's check from Williams and gave him a signed note saying she would not appear in any court proceedings against him. At that point, she was taken into custody."
David had called police to her Antioch apartment June 4, claiming Williams had grabbed her by the arms and bruised her during an argument following an evening out. Police responded and took David to the department's domestic violence division. David initially was unsure about pressing charges, but per department policy, a misdemeanor assault warrant was issued on her behalf.
Williams denied the allegations, and police later found out about text messages David had sent the receiver asking for money that would make any charges stemming from the domestic incident disappear. That set in motion the police operation that led to the woman's arrest, according to the report.
The assault warrant against Williams was dropped Monday, "given the totality of the circumstances and taking into account Ms. David credibility issues," Aaron said.