Wives of NFL coaches juggle lives, become 'very tight-knit group'

Published: Dec 16, 2013 at 03:18 AM

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • Newsday reported that the late NFL player Corey J. Swinson, who spent a great deal of time mentoring youth, was celebrated Sunday at a scholarship fundraiser in his name.
  • The body of former Kansas City linebacker Jovan Belcher, who committed suicide at the Chiefs facility a year ago, was exhumed at the family's request this weekend to study his brain for signs of disease, according to The Associated Press.
  • The Durham Herald-Sun reported that Kevin Guskiewicz, a concussion expert and sport science professor who works with the NFL, served as commencement speaker for the University of North Carolina.
  • Patch.com reported that former professional football players and members of the military were scheduled to meet at Camp Pendleton on Sunday to discuss challenges they face with medical issues.

