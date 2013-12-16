Wives of NFL coaches juggle lives, become 'very tight-knit group'

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Denver Post profiled the wives of some NFL coaches and how they accept the life their husbands lead.
- The Star Tribune in Minneapolis talked to Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith, who misses the hard-hitting nature of the NFL that he said has been toned down for safety reasons.
- Pro Football Talk reported that the San Francisco 49ers might not have done their diligence when they failed to give tight end Vernon Davis a concussion test after he seemed dazed when he hit his head into a wall.
- Newsday reported that the late NFL player Corey J. Swinson, who spent a great deal of time mentoring youth, was celebrated Sunday at a scholarship fundraiser in his name.
- NJ.com looked at the loophole that allowed the concussion sustained by New York Jets defensive back Antonio Cromartie to go undiagnosed until after last Sunday's game.
- The body of former Kansas City linebacker Jovan Belcher, who committed suicide at the Chiefs facility a year ago, was exhumed at the family's request this weekend to study his brain for signs of disease, according to The Associated Press.
- The Durham Herald-Sun reported that Kevin Guskiewicz, a concussion expert and sport science professor who works with the NFL, served as commencement speaker for the University of North Carolina.
- The Lorain (Ohio) Morning Journal talked to players and physicians about the increase in serious knee injuries in the NFL during recent seasons.
- The Northwest Times of Indiana reported that concussion awareness has started to take hold in women's pro football leagues.
- The Newark Star-Ledger looked at how brutal injuries plagued college football far before the current concussion debate.
- The Lancaster (Pa.) Eagle Gazette reported that reported concussions have risen during the first year of the state's new law for head injury awareness.
- A New Jersey school district has suspended high school drug testing over allegations that samples have been compromised, according to the Asbury Park Press.
- The Capitol Times in Madison, Wis., reported that changes in the state's concussion law will result in less paperwork.
- Patch.com reported that former professional football players and members of the military were scheduled to meet at Camp Pendleton on Sunday to discuss challenges they face with medical issues.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor