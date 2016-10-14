Witten on franchise starts record: I'm not Hercules

The only Dallas Cowboys player with more career starts than tight end Jason Witten is Ed "Too Tall" Jones, with 203.
But on Sunday, "Too Tall" will have to move over.
"Yeah, I don't want to make it bigger than it is," Witten said, via The Dallas Morning News. "It's not like I'm Hercules or something."
He added: "I think it's just I love to play football. I think anyone who has ever been my teammate or I've been theirs understands how much I love that."
It's worth mentioning that Witten is just 457 yards behind Michael Irvin for the team's all-time receiving yards record as well, though he won't break that one against the Packers. He's also tied with Dez Bryant for third on the team's all-time touchdown catch list.
Witten's longevity is pretty incredible when you consider that he's also first in team history -- by a wide margin -- in targets and receptions, which means that he's had far more chances to sustain an injury or, at the least, tweak an ankle or shoulder. But Witten hasn't missed a single start since 2006 and has appeared in 15 or more games in every one of his 14 NFL seasons.
Players often don't want to brag or reflect on longevity in the middle of an NFL season, mostly because that concept is so fleeting in a league with a 100 percent injury rate. Witten has made it this far thanks to a humble attitude which helps him operate under the radar until another Cowboys record is in his rearview mirror.
"Different guys at different positions will always have numbers that are impressive, whether it's passing yards or touchdowns or completions or receptions or sacks, whatever those things are," Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. "They're always very impressive, but the stuff that I think draws the most respect from people inside of football is the consecutive starts.
"Sometimes that requires some good fortune, but I also think the guys that are able to play week in week out are the ones who are most respected. Witt's just a rare individual."