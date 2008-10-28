Witten could play with broken rib against Giants

Published: Oct 28, 2008 at 07:32 AM

IRVING, Texas -- Cowboys tight end Jason Witten has a broken rib but could play anyway Sunday against the New York Giants.

Jason Witten, TE
Dallas Cowboys

2008 statistics
Yards: 549

Receptions: 46

Touchdowns: 2

Witten tried to return after injuring his ribs last weekend against Tampa Bay, but he eventually sat out most of the second half. He could wear added protection against the Giants, according to a posting Tuesday on the team's Web site.

The Cowboys were already without Pro Bowl quarterback Tony Romo when Witten, the NFL leader in yards (549) and catches (46) among tight ends, got hurt late in the first quarter.

Rookie Martellus Bennett and Tony Curtis back up Witten.

Cornerback Anthony Henry tore his quadriceps against the Buccaneers, but the Cowboys are optimistic rest and treatment will be enough for him to play Sunday, according to the Web site. If Henry can't play, Orlando Scandrick would start opposite fellow rookie Mike Jenkins.

