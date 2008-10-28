Witten could play with broken rib against Giants

IRVING, Texas -- Cowboys tight end Jason Witten has a broken rib but could play anyway Sunday against the New York Giants.
2008 statistics
Yards: 549
Receptions: 46
Touchdowns: 2
Witten tried to return after injuring his ribs last weekend against Tampa Bay, but he eventually sat out most of the second half. He could wear added protection against the Giants, according to a posting Tuesday on the team's Web site.
Cornerback Anthony Henry tore his quadriceps against the Buccaneers, but the Cowboys are optimistic rest and treatment will be enough for him to play Sunday, according to the Web site. If Henry can't play, Orlando Scandrick would start opposite fellow rookie Mike Jenkins.
