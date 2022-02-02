Around the NFL

Witness says he heard Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offer ex-head coach Brian Flores $100,000 per loss in 2019

Published: Feb 02, 2022 at 05:44 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Wednesday that he spoke with a witness who said he heard Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offer former head coach Brian Flores $100,000 for every loss during the 2019 season.

Wolfe also reported that Flores' team says it has evidence, including messages from general manager Chris Grier, which corroborate the allegations against Ross.

Flores, who is Black, filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Manhattan federal court against the NFL and three of its teams, alleging a pattern of racist hiring practices by the league and other forms of racial discrimination. Included in the lawsuit was an allegation that Ross offered Flores money to lose games during the coach's first season because he wanted the club to "tank" so it could get the top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, which was eventually used by the Cincinnati Bengals to select quarterback Joe Burrow.

"We are aware of the lawsuit through the media reports that came out this afternoon," the Dolphins said in a statement Tuesday. "We vehemently deny any allegations of racial discrimination and are proud of the diversity and inclusion throughout our organization. The implication that we acted in a manner inconsistent with the integrity of the game is incorrect. We will be withholding further comment on the lawsuit at this time."

Speaking Wednesday on CBS Mornings, Flores said that his decision to not go along with Ross' plan hurt his standing within the organization and "ultimately was the reason why I was let go."

"This game changed my life," Flores explained. "To attack the integrity of the game, that's what I felt was happening in that instance, and I wouldn't stand for it."

