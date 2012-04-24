Without top picks, Saints seek late-round steals

The Saints have had much of their late-round success with offensive lineman, though players at that position sometimes take a couple seasons to develop. Like Evans, Saints starting left tackle Jermon Bushrod was a former fourth-rounder. Unlike Evans, who started immediately, Bushrod did not play an offensive snap until his third season. Zach Strief, a seventh-rounder in 2006, didn't become a starter until 2011, though he might have moved up the depth chart quicker if he hadn't been playing behind Stinchcomb through 2010.