With XLIV in sight, here's how final four teams can advance

What to watch: I like the way both of these defenses are playing, and the defensive coordinators in this game are very interesting. Williams has a base philosophy of bringing pressure, especially from multiple angles, and creating problems for the offense from different looks. On the other sideline, Leslie Frazier is someone who relies on the base cover-2 defense and fundamental football. Coming from opposite ends of the spectrum, Williams and Frazier have both moved toward the middle, developing their defenses. Both defenses are really clicking right now, and the coordinators have got them right where they need to be with the perfect mix. It will be something to watch.