With win over Titans, Colts clinch AFC South title

The storyline
A Colts win secures yet another AFC South title. There was a controversial ending between these teams under similar circumstances to end the season a few years back.
Why you should watch
This could very well be the final game of Jeff Fisher's long run with the Titans, the longest of any current coach in the NFL. Peyton Manning is shaking off a midseason slumber. Could the Colts make another late charge with Joseph Addai back in the run game?
Did you know?
Titans defensive end Jason Babin has a career-high 12.5 sacks this season. ... Tennessee's Marc Mariani leads the AFC with a 12.9-yard punt return average. ... The Colts have won seven consecutive home games against division opponents. ... Both Indianapolis defensive ends (Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis) were named Pro Bowl starters.