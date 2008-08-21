With wideout values on the rise, target Owens, Wayne in Round 2

Unless there's a run at the position, you can still draft a solid quarterback like Ben Roethlisberger or Matt Hasselbeck after the fourth round. If you decide to pass on a quarterback until the middle rounds, you can always target two borderline starters (for example, Jay Cutler and David Garrard) and use them based on the matchups. Also remember that you can find attractive tight ends in the middle rounds as well, so don't pressure yourself to add one in the first few rounds. As for a kicker and defense, I never advise anyone to draft these positions until the final three rounds.