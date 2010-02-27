With trend of going young in backfield, combine offers possibilities

The Texans found Slaton in the third round of the running-back heavy draft in 2008 and he paid immediate dividends. He tailed off in his second season and left the Texans in need of a complement in the backfield, but he is still an effective player. It's highly unlikely Houston will use the 20th overall pick on a running back, in part because of the success of Slaton as a mid-round pick, but also due to the success of other members of that draft class selected after the five backs taken in the first round.