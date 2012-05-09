With Tebow in town, Sanchez's draft value takes a hit

M.F.: You are absolutely spot-on with your assessment. In fact, I will no doubt end up going with running backs and wideouts in the first few rounds and waiting to take a quarterback in several 2012 drafts. But here is the difference in my approach. In the past, I all but eliminated the thought of taking a quarterback in the first few rounds. But we are now in an era where field generals are putting up huge numbers and countless running backs are falling into committee situations. So I can no longer pass on Aaron Rodgers in Round 1 if Arian Foster is off the board. I also won't avoid Tom Brady or Drew Brees if Foster, Ray Rice and LeSean McCoy are drafted first. Those players are just way too good to pass up for runners like Maurice Jones-Drew, Ryan Mathews or Chris Johnson. I even consider Cam Newton and Matthew Stafford worthy of first-round selections. But again, I wouldn't blame anyone who would rather wait to take a signal-caller until the middle rounds, based on how deep the position has become.