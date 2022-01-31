With synergy in mind, Raiders owner Mark Davis pleased to welcome Patriots pairing of head coach Josh McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler

Their first decision to be made revolves around quarterback, which might not be much of a decision at all. ﻿Derek Carr﻿ has one year remaining on his existing contract and is coming off a season in which he finished fifth in passing yards (4,804) and 14th in passer rating (94). It was one of Carr's best seasons as a professional and helped the Raiders make a once-unlikely run to the postseason while playing under interim coach Rich Bisaccia.

Carr seems to have done enough to prove he should still be the Raiders' quarterback, but as has been the case for much of his career, uncertainty lingers. It was no surprise, then, that both Ziegler and McDaniels were asked about Carr's standing in their eyes and how the franchise might proceed.

"Derek's won a lot of games in this league and we've competed against each other a number of times," McDaniels said. "I have a lot of respect for him, he's certainly did a good job this year, leading their offense. I spoke with him yesterday, we had a great conversation. I'm looking forward to actually getting to meet him and get to know him as a person, as a human being and then get to work in terms of developing our offense this year into what it's going to be. But there's no question we have the capacity and capability of winning with Derek here. We all know that."

Based on that answer, McDaniels seems ready to roll with Carr. Ziegler sounded similarly eager, though he pointed out the importance of developing an understanding before getting to work.

"I think the one thing we all understand is, there's going to be a process of us learning Derek, Derek learning us, and fitting all those pieces together," Ziegler said. "And I think that's going to be step one, is building the relationship, understanding what Derek does well, Derek understanding what Josh and the offensive staff is trying to build. And I think as that collaboration goes, then you kind of see how everything fits together. You got to see how everything fits together and kind of work from that point. We're really excited to have Derek here and get to know him and get to know his strengths and get to work with him in our system."

The Raiders' previous offensive system worked well enough to land Las Vegas in the 11th spot among all NFL offenses in terms of yards per game in 2021. It will undergo a makeover with McDaniels, a longtime play-caller, now in charge, but if his work with rookie quarterback ﻿Mac Jones﻿ serves as any credible proof, it should be in good hands.

On paper, Carr is an upgrade from Jones, meaning the Raiders could enjoy a jump in production. They also proved they have some playmakers. ﻿Hunter Renfrow﻿ led the team in receiving while serving as a reliable third-down target, ﻿Zay Jones﻿ displayed promising improvements, and they're both part of an offense that includes ﻿Darren Waller﻿, ﻿Josh Jacobs﻿ and ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿. McDaniels' job will require him to improve upon what the Raiders accomplished in 2021, while Ziegler will be tasked with upgrading the roster to help the Raiders again reach Super Wild Card Weekend and hopefully advance beyond it.

If anything, Ziegler and McDaniels know the environment they're entering. Ziegler closed his opening remarks with "just win, baby," while McDaniels scored some brownie points with Davis during the interview process.

"When I met Josh on Saturday, we met in the hallway as we were passing, it was before the interview process was going to start, and I said, hey, I introduced myself and everything and he looked me in the eye and he said, 'There's one thing: It was a fumble,'" Davis said of McDaniels, referring to the Tuck Rule game that eliminated the 2001 Raiders and sent the Patriots to Super Bowl XXXVI. "So, Raider Nation, if you're worried, he's already come over to the dark side. True story."