With synergy in mind, Raiders owner Mark Davis pleased to welcome Patriots pairing of head coach Josh McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler

The Raiders have their new leadership duo in place. They came as a package deal.
Head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler are each moving west from Massachusetts to Nevada, and Raiders owner Mark Davis hopes their familiarity from their time working together in New England makes all the difference. After his last two tandems have flopped, Davis is banking on it.
Davis landed his Patriot pairing in a search that began as soon as Las Vegas' season came to an end in Cincinnati on Super Wild Card Weekend. Roughly two weeks later, he'd landed on Ziegler and McDaniels, with the GM owning the leading role on player personnel decisions. Ziegler told reporters the power of final say on the 53-man roster shouldn't be as significant an issue as it's made out to be, because the two come from the same philosophy commonly known as the Patriot Way.
"At the end of the day, as the general manager, and as the one leading the charge on the scouting side in personnel in college and pro, that direction will come from me, in terms of construction of the roster," Ziegler said. "Obviously, Josh and I are tied in many ways in our vision of how to build a team and our vision of what we want, in terms of the players we bring into the building is very connected. But at the end of the day, when it's time to make decisions of all personnel, while we'll work together, those final decisions will be made by me."
Davis spoke about the lessons he learned with past GM/coach pairings and where such duos fell short. With Reggie McKenzie and Dennis Allen, the issue was a lack of experience. With Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden, it was what Davis called a "rocky road." Davis has applied those lessons with these hires, who both hail from the same university that Davis initially struggled to name. He won't forget its importance in the development of each man now in charge of his Raiders.
"In every interview we did with a head coach (candidate), we asked him who he'd think of as the general manager," Davis explained. "On the other side of the coin, we asked that to every general manager (candidate) as well, who would you think of as a head coach. We felt that it was really important for them to have synergy, and I couldn't have found a better pair of people working together, from John Carroll University, than these two gentlemen."
Their first decision to be made revolves around quarterback, which might not be much of a decision at all. Derek Carr has one year remaining on his existing contract and is coming off a season in which he finished fifth in passing yards (4,804) and 14th in passer rating (94). It was one of Carr's best seasons as a professional and helped the Raiders make a once-unlikely run to the postseason while playing under interim coach Rich Bisaccia.
Carr seems to have done enough to prove he should still be the Raiders' quarterback, but as has been the case for much of his career, uncertainty lingers. It was no surprise, then, that both Ziegler and McDaniels were asked about Carr's standing in their eyes and how the franchise might proceed.
"Derek's won a lot of games in this league and we've competed against each other a number of times," McDaniels said. "I have a lot of respect for him, he's certainly did a good job this year, leading their offense. I spoke with him yesterday, we had a great conversation. I'm looking forward to actually getting to meet him and get to know him as a person, as a human being and then get to work in terms of developing our offense this year into what it's going to be. But there's no question we have the capacity and capability of winning with Derek here. We all know that."
Based on that answer, McDaniels seems ready to roll with Carr. Ziegler sounded similarly eager, though he pointed out the importance of developing an understanding before getting to work.
"I think the one thing we all understand is, there's going to be a process of us learning Derek, Derek learning us, and fitting all those pieces together," Ziegler said. "And I think that's going to be step one, is building the relationship, understanding what Derek does well, Derek understanding what Josh and the offensive staff is trying to build. And I think as that collaboration goes, then you kind of see how everything fits together. You got to see how everything fits together and kind of work from that point. We're really excited to have Derek here and get to know him and get to know his strengths and get to work with him in our system."
The Raiders' previous offensive system worked well enough to land Las Vegas in the 11th spot among all NFL offenses in terms of yards per game in 2021. It will undergo a makeover with McDaniels, a longtime play-caller, now in charge, but if his work with rookie quarterback Mac Jones serves as any credible proof, it should be in good hands.
On paper, Carr is an upgrade from Jones, meaning the Raiders could enjoy a jump in production. They also proved they have some playmakers. Hunter Renfrow led the team in receiving while serving as a reliable third-down target, Zay Jones displayed promising improvements, and they're both part of an offense that includes Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake. McDaniels' job will require him to improve upon what the Raiders accomplished in 2021, while Ziegler will be tasked with upgrading the roster to help the Raiders again reach Super Wild Card Weekend and hopefully advance beyond it.
If anything, Ziegler and McDaniels know the environment they're entering. Ziegler closed his opening remarks with "just win, baby," while McDaniels scored some brownie points with Davis during the interview process.
"When I met Josh on Saturday, we met in the hallway as we were passing, it was before the interview process was going to start, and I said, hey, I introduced myself and everything and he looked me in the eye and he said, 'There's one thing: It was a fumble,'" Davis said of McDaniels, referring to the Tuck Rule game that eliminated the 2001 Raiders and sent the Patriots to Super Bowl XXXVI. "So, Raider Nation, if you're worried, he's already come over to the dark side. True story."
With black suits and silver ties, McDaniels and Ziegler are already embracing the team's appearance. Their goal is to return the franchise to which it was long committed: excellence.