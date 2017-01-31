With Super Bowl win, Falcons can give rising Atlanta another lift

Of course, there will be plenty of fun to be had when Mercedes-Benz Stadium opens later this year. The Falcons mean too much to this city, and this city expects too much of a good time on Sundays for that experience to decline. The more you talk to the people who know Atlanta the best, you also get the sense that there's some type of unspoken responsibility at play here. The last three decades have seen this city firmly entrench itself as the epicenter of cool, and its residents will be damned if they give that up any time soon.