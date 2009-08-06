With Spagnuolo at the helm, Rams embrace physical style of play

» The West Coast tendencies being implemented by offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur seem like a good fit for quarterback Marc Bulger and running back Steven Jackson. Bulger, whose completion percentages and overall numbers have plummeted the past two seasons, looks sharp throwing shorter routes and seems far more comfortable than a lot of his contemporaries at getting the ball out of his hands quickly. He just needs for his receivers to hang on to the ball. As for Jackson, the cutback run scheme could be huge for him because in a lot of cases, he's going to be running through backside creases with an escort from a fullback. During practice, things didn't look as fluid as they will eventually, but you can see, conceptually, that if the line gets the principles together, Jackson could have a big year.