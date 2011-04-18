With so much DE talent to choose from, teams seek proper fit

Smith told me in an interview that he can already full squat 700 pounds, which is plenty strong for a long-legged 6-foot-4, 263-pound kid. He is athletic enough to stand up as an outside linebacker and strong enough to put his hand on the ground and play the run. In 23 games, Smith had 46 plays made behind the line of scrimmage. If he had stayed at Missouri, Smith probably would have finished his college career with more than 40 sacks and 100 tackles made behind the line of scrimmage. Smith's frame has room for another 25 pounds, and by the time he's 25 years old he could be playing at 285 and still running under 4.8 seconds in the 40-yard dash.