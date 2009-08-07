With Singletary at the helm, 49ers ready to return to glory days

» Keep an eye on Josh Morgan. The second-year pro from Virginia Tech is turning heads with his stellar play in camp and is expected to be a major contributor this season. Last year, Morgan was on his way to becoming a factor until a staph infection and a groin injury slowed him for parts of the season. However, he has returned to full strength and is working with the first team as the split end. With Crabtree opting not to report to camp, the 49ers are becoming increasingly more comfortable incorporating Morgan into the game plan, which could lead to an unexpected big year from the young playmaker.