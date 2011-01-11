With several teams in need, slim QB market could be competitive

Bulger could turn out to be a steal for someone. Yes, there are health/concussion concerns. But there were with Warner as well, and he ended up resurrecting himself in Arizona. Why can't Bulger do the same? He knows the system inside out and a year after being too fiscally stingy to sign him -- Bulger went to Baltimore as the No. 2 behind Flacco for $3.5 million in 2010, and the chance to earn up to $5.3 million if he played -- they can't afford to make that mistake again. Larry Fitzgerald is going to need some reasons to stay there. The Cards, with holes around the roster, would do best by retaining top draft picks if possible, which makes free agency more attractive.