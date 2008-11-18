With season slipping away, Del Rio losing grip on his team

Believe it or not, what happened after that had to be even more discouraging for the Bills, whose playoff chances are fading as quickly as so many of us were ready to declare them the best team in the AFC East and one of the best in the NFL. Edwards became hesitant and seemingly fearful of throwing the ball downfield, even when he often had multiple open receivers. Failing to get the ball in the hands of his top pass-catcher, Lee Evans, even once is almost incomprehensible.