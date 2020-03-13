Around the NFL

With Seahawks, Greg Olsen found 'perfect opportunity'

Published: Mar 13, 2020 at 12:48 AM

Though what's predicted to be an equally historic and chaotic free-agency period still awaits the NFL, tight end Greg Olsen has already parted ways with the Carolina Panthers after nine seasons and found his way to the Seattle Seahawks.

Olsen also had visits with the Washington Redskins and Buffalo Bills, each of them seemingly solid fits for the three-time Pro Bowler.

It might well be, however, that Olsen found a perfect fit with the Seahawks. That's how he sees it, anyhow.

"Obviously the football part was a no-brainer, but my representatives and family] said, we were looking for the perfect opportunity and we weren't looking to force anything," Olsen said [Thursday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle. "Between the fan base and the city and obviously the sustained success they've had on the field and then you factor in the coach and the quarterback and there's not a whole lot that they're missing and that was really appealing to me."

In the aftermath of a disappointing season for Olsen individually and the Panthers as a whole, the sides agreed to part. Olsen's final campaign in Carolina saw him miss two games, tally 597 receiving yards on 52 catches and find the end zone just twice during a 5-11 Panthers season.

The departure of Olsen from Carolina was one of myriad significant changes for the Panthers franchise, including the firing of longtime coach Ron Rivera, who now helms the Washington Redskins, and the retirement of linebacker extraordinaire Luke Kuechly.

And so Olsen set out with his ambitions sky-high as he searched for perfect.

"All along, we set out and I said it's going to take the perfect situation and what that was at the time is kind of hard to predict," he said. "I had a handful of boxes in my head I wanted to be checked and I didn't know if that situation I had in my mind existed ... I asked every question you could come up with (to head coaches and general managers) and the Seattle situation from top to bottom just checked every box for me."

Perhaps the largest factor was the time behind Olsen that he spent with Cam Newton.

A former NFL Most Valuable Player whose future remains unsteady in Carolina despite the organization announcing its commitment to him, Newton's aim was seemingly always true when he targeted Olsen. At their best together, Newton connected with Olsen to form a terrific tandem, as the latter tallied three consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns from 2014-16.

Now, Olsen finds himself primed to provide a target over the middle for one of the game's best at the moment -- Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson. And Wilson could very well have been the most appealing aspect of the Seahawks' allure.

"I've been real fortunate the last nine years to play with someone like Cam and now to be able to transition to somebody like Russ is a really unique opportunity. They share a lot of similar characteristics," Olsen said. "Obviously Russ, his mobility and movement and his ability to keep plays alive, no play is ever dead. He's a rare and special talent, as was Cam."

The 35-year-old tight end is now poised for the Pacific Northwest. The Seahawks will be Olsen's third team, with Seattle clocking in as the third time zone of his career. Perhaps he'll be able to rekindle some of his past success with Wilson and remind fans of the highlights of the past with him and Newton.

"I'm excited to get into that offense and show them what I've done, but also, I've told them, I'm really open minded to learning what they've done," he said. "I don't pretend to have all the answers. I'm eager to go in there and learn new things and learn the way they want to operate as an offense and kind of mold my game into what fits for them and I'm excited for that process to start."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) ruled out vs. Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Browns RB Nick Chubb undergoes knee surgery, second surgery to be scheduled

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb underwent successful knee surgery on Friday, the team announced. A second surgery for Chubb is expected to be scheduled.
news

Raiders release DE Chandler Jones following arrest

The Las Vegas Raiders have released defensive end Chandler Jones following his arrest this week, per the NFL's transaction wire on Saturday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle; doubtful) considered a game-time decision vs. Seahawks

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Saturday that Barkley (ankle) has a chance at playing in Week 4 but the running back will be a game-time decision versus the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) doubtful to play Sunday; would miss third game in a row

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) is doubtful for Los Angeles' Week 4 meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders, per the team's official injury report. 
news

Niners WR Deebo Samuel questionable for Sunday vs. Cardinals

Niners wide receiver Deebo Samuel (rib/knee) is questionable for San Francisco's Week 4 game against the Arizona Cardinals. 
news

Bills DB Damar Hamlin expected to be active Sunday for first time since suffering cardiac arrest

﻿Damar Hamlin﻿'s comeback story is closing in on its latest and greatest chapter, yet. Hamlin is expected to make his 2023 season debut on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL reinstating Lions WR Jameson Williams, Titans OL Nicholas Petit-Frere effective Monday due to gambling policy changes 

Detroit Lions wide receiver ﻿Jameson Williams﻿ and Tennessee Titans offensive lineman ﻿Nicholas Petit-Frere﻿ will be reinstated from their suspensions on Monday due to changes to the NFL's gambling policy, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero and NFL.com Senior National Columnist Judy Battista reported. 
news

Rams sign TE Tyler Higbee to two-year, $27M contract extension through 2025 season

Ahead of Sunday's trip to Indianapolis for Week 4, Rams TE ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ received another pay day. Higbee and the club agreed to a two-year contract extension worth a base value of $27 million with $17 million guaranteed.
news

Las Vegas Raiders DE Chandler Jones arrested on two counts of violation of domestic violence protection order

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end ﻿Chandler Jones﻿ was arrested late Thursday night and charged on two counts of violation of a domestic violence protection order, according to a Clark County (Nevada) Detention Center inmate status report. 
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) questionable to play vs. Ravens on Sunday

﻿Deshaun Watson﻿'s status for a key divisional game is up in the air entering the weekend. Watson is questionable to play in Cleveland's Week 4 game against the Ravens due to a shoulder injury.