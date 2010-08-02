With Rivers as guide, Bolts go about business minus other stars

» Mathews signed a five-year, $26.5 million contract on Sunday, just in time for the first contact practice of camp. The former Fresno State standout was immediately inserted as the starter and didn't disappoint. Mathews showed burst, especially once he got through the hole, and the evasive speed that should allow him to break off big chunks of yardage. He also has the size (6-0, 218) to deliver a blow. He generated several rounds of cheers from fans after numerous plays in which he shook defenders trying to draw contact. "Everyone was going 100 miles an hour and there was a little more thud in there, linebackers coming at you a little harder, but it's football and I love to play it," he said.