With Rice set for Canton, current receivers take aim at lofty standards

The 2008 Pro Bowler's inclusion on this list may surprise some, but close examination of Jennings' game reveals that he is one of the top playmakers in the league the last two seasons. The three-year veteran has tallied a league-high 15 receptions over 40 yards, and scored 21 touchdowns during that span. In addition, he has hauled in 133 receptions while averaging a whopping 16.6 yards per catch during that span. With numbers of that magnitude, it would be easy to assume Jennings functions as the deep threat in the Packers' offense, but he is an explosive intermediate route runner with outstanding running skills. His ability to turn short passes into big gains is exceptional, and a big part of the reason Green Bay routinely ranks among the league leaders in yards after catch. Although there are others that may have put up better numbers in receptions or yardage, few can rival Jennings' impact or production as a playmaker at the position.