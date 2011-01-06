With players ill, Chiefs taking extra precautions; Bowe returns

Published: Jan 06, 2011 at 04:02 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Cleanliness is the watchword for the Chiefs.

Players are being told to thoroughly wash their hands with soap and hot water to keep anyone from getting sick.

Pro Bowl left guard Brian Waters missed a second consecutive practice Thursday with an illness as the Chiefs prepared to host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in an AFC wild-card playoff game.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Dwayne Bowe was back after being out sick Wednesday.

As another precaution, players are removing their practice jerseys and putting them in a big hamper before they enter the locker room.

Said Chiefs coach Todd Haley: "We've had a re-emphasis lesson, kindergarten rules, wash your hands in warm water, two minutes. As always, we know we're doing a good job in our building, trying the best we can to keep the germs out. Then you go home and it all gets thrown out the window in my case."

