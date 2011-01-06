With players ill, Chiefs taking extra precautions; Bowe returns

Players are being told to thoroughly wash their hands with soap and hot water to keep anyone from getting sick.
Pro Bowl left guard Brian Waters missed a second consecutive practice Thursday with an illness as the Chiefs prepared to host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in an AFC wild-card playoff game.
As another precaution, players are removing their practice jerseys and putting them in a big hamper before they enter the locker room.
Said Chiefs coach Todd Haley: "We've had a re-emphasis lesson, kindergarten rules, wash your hands in warm water, two minutes. As always, we know we're doing a good job in our building, trying the best we can to keep the germs out. Then you go home and it all gets thrown out the window in my case."
